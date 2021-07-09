Recepter - iOS Design

Galina Yatsuk

Search recipes based on what you have in the fridge. Add list of products to your fridge and cook something new with no doubts. The app will automatically search recipes including only products you have added.

Available in App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/by/app/recepter/id1532235515

