Roman Garkusha

Ring4 - Business Phone (Saas Web App)

Hi Dribbblers!

This time, I want to show you a one screen of the SaaS web application «Ring4».
I was redesigning this screen and this is what I got.

In this example, you can see a main billing information, looks like service plan, balance, payment info and invoices. Also, on this screen, the user has quick access to targeted actions, such as upgrade service plan and credits buying.

