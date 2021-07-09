Ring4 - Business Phone (Saas Web App)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
This time, I want to show you a one screen of the SaaS web application «Ring4».
I was redesigning this screen and this is what I got.
In this example, you can see a main billing information, looks like service plan, balance, payment info and invoices. Also, on this screen, the user has quick access to targeted actions, such as upgrade service plan and credits buying.