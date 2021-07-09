Makruf Al Hafiz
Plainthing Studio

Ambrosia

Makruf Al Hafiz
Plainthing Studio
Makruf Al Hafiz for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Ambrosia graphic design logo branding
Ambrosia graphic design logo branding
Ambrosia graphic design logo branding
Ambrosia graphic design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 20.png
  2. 1.png
  3. 2.png
  4. 4.png

Hello everyone 👋🏻
Exploration brand identity Ambrosia
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like