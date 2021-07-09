Play Music Logo Design. ( Letter 'P' + Music + Leaf )

Logo design exploration for Play Music. Symbol shows an abstract leaf in the middle of the Letter "P" & a music icon in the bottom of the letter 'P'.

I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

----

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇

Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com

WhatsApp- +8801792993510

☝️☝️☝️

Thank You