Play Music Logo Design. ( Letter 'P' + Music + Leaf )

Play Music Logo Design. ( Letter 'P' + Music + Leaf )
Logo design exploration for Play Music. Symbol shows an abstract leaf in the middle of the Letter "P" & a music icon in the bottom of the letter 'P'.
