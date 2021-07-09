GraffersID

Muvi: Audio and Video Sharing Platform

Muvi is an online audio and video streaming platform that allows artists to monetize their audio/ video content. Its main USP is its enterprise SaaS platform that offers an end-to-end solution for launching a multi-screening white-label OTT platform.

At GRAFFERSID, our development team has expertise in working with dominating brands in the market. We helped them in crafting a magnificent digital presence for Muvi. Our successful previous experience helped us understand their requirements and build Muvi web and mobile app.

