HOPSKIP App UI UX Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
UI/UX Design for Restaurants and Bar Delivery App.
Ordering for foods is much easier with App
People tend to use more of online ordering apps compared to local Restaurants specially during the pandemic
Through this app any user can deliver food they need straghtaway to their house or then can also pick up
their hourse or then can also pick up their order from any of the outlets. also you can make online payments
Furthermore, you can review and give a rating to each and every item through the app
Also you get notified when there are daily promotions and discounts