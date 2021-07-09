Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
HOPSKIP App UI UX Design

HOPSKIP App UI UX Design
  1. Artboard – 5.jpg
  2. Artboard – 6.jpg
  3. Artboard – 7.jpg
  4. Artboard – 9.jpg
  5. Artboard – 10.jpg
  6. Artboard – 11.jpg
  7. Artboard – 12.jpg
  8. Artboard – 13.jpg

UI/UX Design for Restaurants and Bar Delivery App.

Ordering for foods is much easier with App

People tend to use more of online ordering apps compared to local Restaurants specially during the pandemic

Through this app any user can deliver food they need straghtaway to their house or then can also pick up
their hourse or then can also pick up their order from any of the outlets. also you can make online payments
Furthermore, you can review and give a rating to each and every item through the app

Also you get notified when there are daily promotions and discounts

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
