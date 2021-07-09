Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matt Whalley

Gitflow diagram

Matt Whalley
Matt Whalley
Gitflow diagram lines infographic development transit diagram git gitflow
Gitflow is brilliant but the designer in me couldn't find a diagram I was happy with hanging so I made one that matches my NYCT-littered workspace.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Matt Whalley
Matt Whalley
UX/UI DESIGNER & FRONTEND DEVELOPER
