Isao Koga

Daily UI #010 - Social Share

Isao Koga
Isao Koga
  • Save
Daily UI #010 - Social Share social app ui graphic design
Download color palette

Just a simple social share interaction.
I'm happy to hear your comments！

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Isao Koga
Isao Koga

More by Isao Koga

View profile
    • Like