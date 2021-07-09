Aiera | AR/VR Real Estate App Development Solution

Hello Dribbblers,

Look what we've developed - this is a UI for a AR/VR Real Estate App Development Solution. This mixed reality solution gives ability to explore innumerable properties from the comfort of your homes using virtual tours and 360 viewings of the property to make better buying decisions.

So, do you think this is cool?

Share your thoughts and don’t forget to have your apple a day!

Do let us know your feedback.

Take a look and hit "L" if love it.

E-mail us at: sales@xbytesolutions.com for more

Contact us : https://www.xbytesolutions.com/