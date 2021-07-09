LinData | Branding | Information Technology

Twogrid

Here is a Brand Identity project for a highly scalable data storage and analytics company called LinData. Client already had some good directions what and how they want the brand / logo to feel like!

Business Name: LinData
Niche: Information Technology
Sub-niche: Data
Value provided: Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
We establish belief through Branding

