Falco

Falco
Falco Lombardi is an anthropomorphic bird from the Star Fox series of video games. He was created by Shigeru Miyamoto and designed by Takaya Imamura. Falco acts as the wingman and best friend of the titular Fox McCloud for the majority of the series. Falco first appeared in the 1993 video game Star Fox.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
