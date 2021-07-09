Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Resume CV Template

Resume CV Template modern resume female resume creative resume clean resume docx elegant resume cv branding graphic design
FEATURES

A4 size (210×297mm) + 3 mm bleed
2 Page Resume + Cover letter Template
High Resolution files: just add in your details
Print Ready Format, 300 DPI, CMYK
Fully Editable in Ms Word, Powerpoint, PSD and AI
Model image are not included
Free Font Used: ( links in the help file

**DOWNLOAD LINK: https://crmrkt.com/kPONKo

