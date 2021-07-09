Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anwar Parvez

Yoguru- yoga practicing website

Anwar Parvez
Anwar Parvez
Yoguru- yoga practicing website
Hello guys!👋

during the pandemic that has not yet been completed we are required to maintain the condition of our bodies in order to stay in a fit condition, one of which is the design concept that I made to learn yoga, and others in private. What do you think about this design?

Anwar Parvez
Anwar Parvez

