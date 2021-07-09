Tuesday

Designers Conference Speakers Section

Tuesday
Tuesday
  • Save
Designers Conference Speakers Section minimalism clean design brutalism nocode minimalist landing page creative brutalist branding
Download color palette

This is a continuation of the Design Conference template that we have uploaded previously. This shot highlights the speakers sections of the website.

Here's the Webflow link for the template. We hope you enjoy it!

💌 Have a NoCode project? Contact us at work@tuesday.is

Instagram | Tuesday

Tuesday
Tuesday

More by Tuesday

View profile
    • Like