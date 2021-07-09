SpineHealthie – Surgery recovery control

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A mobile app that breaks down the barriers between surgeons and patients by allowing the surgeon to have full control over the operation recovery process.
A great user-experience was essential to give patients a smooth recovery process. This was achieved through designing a simple and accessible interface whilst still providing unique features and functionalities like patient surveys.