Julien Cordat-Auclair
AppTailors

SpineHealthie – Surgery recovery control

Julien Cordat-Auclair
AppTailors
Julien Cordat-Auclair for AppTailors
A mobile app that breaks down the barriers between surgeons and patients by allowing the surgeon to have full control over the operation recovery process.

A great user-experience was essential to give patients a smooth recovery process. This was achieved through designing a simple and accessible interface whilst still providing unique features and functionalities like patient surveys.

AppTailors
AppTailors
Like