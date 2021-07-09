Matt Whalley

Going Home

Going Home typography print banner poster shadow text
Large vinyl banner design for a retiring colleague's gift to her officemates to encourage a healthy work/life balance. Hope you're enjoying retired life, Susan!

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
UX/UI DESIGNER & FRONTEND DEVELOPER
