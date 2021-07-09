Farm Diorama

I stumbled upon Amazon's Clarkson's Farm TV show recently and I gave it a go. Seeing Top Gear veteran strolling around in heavy farm machinery? Anytime. What a surprise it was and apparently, I'm into farming now :D Here's a little tribute render. Did you watch the show?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/53488095

------------

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.

You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------

You can follow here 👇

→ Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel