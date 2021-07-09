Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roman Klčo

Farm Diorama

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Hire Me
  • Save
Farm Diorama tractor farm lowpoly diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
Download color palette

I stumbled upon Amazon's Clarkson's Farm TV show recently and I gave it a go. Seeing Top Gear veteran strolling around in heavy farm machinery? Anytime. What a surprise it was and apparently, I'm into farming now :D Here's a little tribute render. Did you watch the show?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/53488095

------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------
You can follow here 👇
Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
Hire Me

More by Roman Klčo

View profile
    • Like