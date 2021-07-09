EBL Sky-banking Redesign

So I am thinking of creating a weekly series where I redesign an application based on how I used the application. My design by no means belittles the existing app. However, I do think some applications do require a significant overhaul in terms of visuals and experience.

So today, my first redesign will be of EBL’s mobile application named Eastern Bank Limited SKY BANKING APP. Let me know your thoughts.

I didn’t consider many aspects when designing because I have no data; however, based on my usages and how I interpreted the brand, I created the application; I would love your thoughts on it.