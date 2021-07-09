EBL Sky-banking Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So I am thinking of creating a weekly series where I redesign an application based on how I used the application. My design by no means belittles the existing app. However, I do think some applications do require a significant overhaul in terms of visuals and experience.
So today, my first redesign will be of EBL’s mobile application named Eastern Bank Limited SKY BANKING APP. Let me know your thoughts.
I didn’t consider many aspects when designing because I have no data; however, based on my usages and how I interpreted the brand, I created the application; I would love your thoughts on it.