My friends and I loved to get out into the forest for a “delicious fire” to take a break from the benefits of civilization. Once, attracted by interesting smells, a hefty cat crept up to our camp. Apparently, at one time he was domestic, but then, for some reason, he ended up in the forest and went wild. Judging by the size, this shaggy rascal very successfully hunted birds and mice. Although such a cat could well have killed a rabbit. He did not refuse the treat, but without further ado - grab and run.

Since then, we have met the cat in the forest more than once. The mustachioed man liked to treat himself to himself, but he did not allow himself to be familiar with himself. Truly, the cat was a real transfer. He got to know the taste of real freedom and, although sometimes he still did not refuse to come into contact with civilization, he would not have exchanged his independence for any good.

The objects of civilization can still be used without becoming addicted. Awareness separates the free personality from the herd. You just need to wake up and be aware of what is happening around. So I managed to find out about all this, and then tell you only because ... Actually, it's a secret. But I will tell you, dear Reader. I've gone wild. I ran away from the farm.