Michał Michańczyk
DEVELOCRAFT

The Hub - concept app 2

Michał Michańczyk
DEVELOCRAFT
Michał Michańczyk for DEVELOCRAFT
Hire Us
  • Save
The Hub - concept app 2 mobile app mobile form forms onboarding job board job offer design dashboard ux ui app
Download color palette

Hi dribbblers! 👋
It's a Develocraft debut on Dribbble! Time to show off some new stuff this time. It was really nice project to create because I had a free hand to create the visual style and to deliver the value. It's a concept for The Hub app.

What is The Hub? 🚗
The Hub is a Scandinavian hub for job offers. It connects the people looking for a job and the companies looking for employees. This is an onboarding part of the product.

———

Thanks for watching!
Remember to follow our profile for more!

Let's talk about your project at Develocraft — michal.michanczyk@develocraft.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
DEVELOCRAFT
DEVELOCRAFT
Develocraft builds apps and sites for you. Beautifully.
Hire Us

More by DEVELOCRAFT

View profile
    • Like