Alex Gorbunov

Gamepix - Icon Animation

Alex Gorbunov
Alex Gorbunov
Hire Me
  • Save
Gamepix - Icon Animation motion graphics brand animation branding alexgoo 2d animation animated logo pre-loader pixels motion logo logo intro icon animation logo reveal logo animation 2d
Download color palette

Happy to present the logo animation I created for Gamepix, the World's first interactive e-commerce platform.

Great logo by Dmitry Lepisov

What do you think?

____
🔥 Want to get a logo animation?
Feel free to reach out: alexgoo.design@gmail.com

F3acecb9022be388a79fc8604d9fdd29
Rebound of
Gamepix Approved Logo
By Dmitry Lepisov
Alex Gorbunov
Alex Gorbunov
Creating top-level logo animations for awesome brands
Hire Me

More by Alex Gorbunov

View profile
    • Like