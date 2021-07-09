Universal Flag Designers logo design

Hey Fam😻

This idea of letter "U" with flag just came to my mind while i was working on another client project💻. At that moment i forgot it and started focusing completely on client's project😅. After delivering the project a feeling of missing something started🙄. Then i remembered the logo which came to my mind while working.🧩

You may have seen this design in my letter mark exploration on day 21🔄. But the actual truth is i didn't designed this logo for letter mark exploration i already made it before starting letter mark exploration and put it on my draft collection.🔒

I personally loved to work on this logo😍. It was one of the logos in my favourites. When i started sketching i can't able to get good designs at first and after sometime i figured out and came up with this design.🏆

While working on colors as i said its one of my favourite design so i would like to use the color which i had used less number of times❓. The first color came to my mind is Orange so i went with it.🧡