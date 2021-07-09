This is a project for a healthy finger-food catering, with the task to do a full naming & branding. The name Gustus has been chosen so is the Latin meaning of ‘’light dish’’.

The challenge of the design project was the requirement of a sense of mystery and luxurious, while at the same time looking inexpensive. Expressing a sense of mystery in the logo and collateral pieces, and also using colourful pieces making it luxurious and fun at the same time.