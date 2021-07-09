Beatriz Catarino Martins

Gustus

Beatriz Catarino Martins
Beatriz Catarino Martins
Hire Me
  • Save
Gustus vector logo design branding typography logodesign graphic design
Gustus vector logo design branding typography logodesign graphic design
Gustus vector logo design branding typography logodesign graphic design
Gustus vector logo design branding typography logodesign graphic design
Download color palette
  1. GustusBehance4.png
  2. GustusBehance2.png
  3. GustusBehance3.png
  4. GustusBehance5.png

This is a project for a healthy finger-food catering, with the task to do a full naming & branding. The name Gustus has been chosen so is the Latin meaning of ‘’light dish’’. 

The challenge of the design project was the requirement of a sense of mystery and luxurious, while at the same time looking inexpensive. Expressing a sense of mystery in the logo and collateral pieces, and also using colourful pieces making it luxurious and fun at the same time.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Beatriz Catarino Martins
Beatriz Catarino Martins
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Beatriz Catarino Martins

View profile
    • Like