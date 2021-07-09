Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vítor Pimentel Cordeiro

Black Widow

Black Widow motion graphics gif loop black widow marvel spider super hero hero traditional animation animation
With the premiere of the Black Widow movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I created this loop using traditional animation.

