Сервис по заказу эмоций (Service for ordering emotions)

Фрагмент выполненного тестового задания. Задача: Создать сервис для заказа эмоций. Заказать можно хорошую эмоцию себе, другу или плохую врагу.

(Fragment of the completed test task. Task: Create a service for ordering emotions. You can order a good emotion for yourself, a friend or a bad one for your enemy).