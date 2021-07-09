Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Natali Kovylina

Сервис по заказу эмоций (Service for ordering emotions)

Сервис по заказу эмоций (Service for ordering emotions)
Фрагмент выполненного тестового задания. Задача: Создать сервис для заказа эмоций. Заказать можно хорошую эмоцию себе, другу или плохую врагу.
(Fragment of the completed test task. Task: Create a service for ordering emotions. You can order a good emotion for yourself, a friend or a bad one for your enemy).

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
