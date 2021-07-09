Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Зимой 2021 года во время политических протестов в России я решил подумать, как могло бы выглядеть приложение ОВД-Инфо для iOS.

ОВД-Инфо — российский негосударственный правозащитный медиа-проект, направленный на борьбу с политическими преследованиями.

