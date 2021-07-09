Yerzhan Nurgali

Taxi app

Yerzhan Nurgali
Yerzhan Nurgali
  • Save
Taxi app ios taxi illustration logo web ux mobile figma ui design
Download color palette

Hello everyone An early outline of the interface, for the taxi app. Thank you for the icons Piqo Design https://dribbble.com/Piqodesign
I will post a detailed design soon:)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Yerzhan Nurgali
Yerzhan Nurgali

More by Yerzhan Nurgali

View profile
    • Like