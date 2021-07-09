Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mahesh Chaturvedi

Ganga-Aarti Digital Painting

Mahesh Chaturvedi
Mahesh Chaturvedi
  • Save
Ganga-Aarti Digital Painting inspiration photoshop painting design illustration
Download color palette

This is a digital painting of a priest conducting the "Ganga Aarti" Holy ritual on the occasion of Indian festival Deepawali. This painting was done using adobe Photoshop software and Wacom bamboo one pen tablet.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Mahesh Chaturvedi
Mahesh Chaturvedi
Like