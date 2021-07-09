Enzo Cailleton

Food Sharing App UI Concept

Enzo Cailleton
Enzo Cailleton
  • Save
Food Sharing App UI Concept freelance webdesign modern minimalist responsive mobile interface logo redesign concept design branding typography ux ui
Download color palette

Bonjour guys 👋

For today's post, a new app concept about food 😋

👉 The principle : it allows people to share meals for cheap or free with one or two students or people who need it ✨

What do you think of this app design ? 🤔 Let me know in the comments !

Bests, Zo 🖤

Enzo Cailleton
Enzo Cailleton

More by Enzo Cailleton

View profile
    • Like