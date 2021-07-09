Minimal & Clean Resume Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Minimal and clean resume template for you to apply for your dream job. This Resume Template comes in Adobe Illustrator & Word format. It is a professional resume but modern at the same time. All templates come with 1 page version, 2 pages version and Cover Letter. It's also super easy to use, completely customizable, and you can add as many pages as you need. Free guides, icons and fonts included.
Download Resume Template.
Full Preview on Behance