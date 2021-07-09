Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dex S

Digitization: Hand drawn Sketch to Vector art V. 2

Dex S
Dex S
Digitization: Hand drawn Sketch to Vector art V. 2
To give a hand-drawn image or sketch a digital life,
To deal with Raster images getting distorted when scaled up,
To have an image being able to change and edit the colour, appearance easily in the future,
Vectorized is the solution. Digitization, Vector tracing Volume 2.

