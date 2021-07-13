Mathijs Lemmers
Mathijs Lemmers
Custom Feather Icons
At @adecon we proudly use Feathericons.com for a lot of our projects. From time to time we will however stumble upon a situation where a new icon is required.

I thought it would be fun to share some of the icons I've recently made for an upcoming project.

Let me know what you think. Likes and comments are appreciated! ❤️

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
