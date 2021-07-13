Custom Feather Icons

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
At @adecon we proudly use Feathericons.com for a lot of our projects. From time to time we will however stumble upon a situation where a new icon is required.
I thought it would be fun to share some of the icons I've recently made for an upcoming project.
Let me know what you think. Likes and comments are appreciated! ❤️
Follow me on Twitter