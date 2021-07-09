Resume Template Word

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/E7v2pE
The template like all designs on CM come as a zip file (compressed file and folders),
You need to download and install a software like Winrar or Win7 to extract files.
You can download a 40 day free trial of
Winrar http://www.win-rar.com/download.html
Win7 http://www.7-zip.org/download.html
Install fonts as indicated in the Help file .Pdf and start editing
FEATURES INCLUDED
2 Page Resume
Cover Letter
Set of Icons (Vector and Png)
COMPATIBLE WITH
Microsoft Word Files (DOCX)
InDesign Files ( INDD for Indesign CC, Idml for Indesign Cs4+ )
Pages Files ( .Pages )
SIZE
A4
Us Letter
Help file included
Free fonts ( links in the help file )