Team Website design & development on Webflow

A full website design and build for a concept team collaboration platform. This website also includes a beautiful blog. I have built the website and the blog in Webflow which has one of the best CMS for blog hosting.

Visit live site - https://team-app.webflow.io/

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
