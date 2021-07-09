Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dutch Banking Dashboard
Hello Guys,

Our latest work is Dutch Banking Dashboard 💸. In this project, we are trying to included all necessary elements in one place. By using this, users can easily track their income, expenses as well as newest payments. It has special features like Quick payment which is used to send money to any Beneficiary with a few clicks and it also helps to manage cards of any other banks.

Hope you will like it! Let us know your opinion.

Have any feedback? Feel free to share. 😊
Press "L" to show your Love

We are available for crafting new projects

