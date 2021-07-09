Resume / Cv / Ava

✂ · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · ·

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/Dpqx4l

The template like all designs on CM come as a zip file (compressed file and folders),

You need to download and install a software like Winrar or Win7 to extract files.

You can download a 40 day free trial of

Winrar http://www.win-rar.com/download.html

Win7 http://www.7-zip.org/download.html

Install fonts as indicated in the Help file .Pdf and start editing

FEATURES INCLUDED

2 Page Resume

Cover Letter

Reference Letter

Set of Icons (Vector and Png)

COMPATIBLE WITH

Microsoft Word Files (DOCX)

InDesign Files ( INDD for Indesign CC, Idml for Indesign Cs4+ )

Pages Files ( Ai, Eps)

SIZE

A4

Us Letter

Help file included

Free fonts ( links in the help file )