Applozic - Corporate site redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our team designed a new visual language and communication style for Applozic. This is a real-time engagement with chat, video, and voice for web, mobile, and conversational apps. We have created different blocks, which could be reused on many screens depends on business needs. Our graphic elements are understandable for different types of users and could be adapted for special needs.🤩
The full Case Study you could check on our Behance
Applozic is used and loved by customers and developers from over 50+, from online marketplaces and eCommerce to on-demand services, to Education Tech, Health Tech, Gaming, Live-Streaming, and more. We need to create a universal and scalable visual language, which shows company value, and evolution.
Like it? Don't forget to follow Axicube! ➡️
You can also find us here:
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook
May the Force of UI/UX be with you!