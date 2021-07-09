Attitude Orange Sports mini programs

Attitudinal sports is the first sports enterprise in China to combine the Internet with traditional teaching and training. Its sports business is seamless through online marketing, course records and offline training.

In the non crown epidemic period, through small programs to lock customers, marketing, activities, improve user stickiness, reduce customer churn rate. And during the outbreak of online activities to achieve 30 hours of 130000 turnover.

This is a real project, please go to wechat mini programs to search "态度橙色体育"