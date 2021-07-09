Ashik 🕸

Bank website: homepage

Ashik 🕸
Ashik 🕸
Hire Me
  • Save
Bank website: homepage webdesign concept colorful minimal uidesign website concept visual identity online banking fintech website fintech identity header homepage banking web web design landingpage financial finance fintech bank banking
Bank website: homepage webdesign concept colorful minimal uidesign website concept visual identity online banking fintech website fintech identity header homepage banking web web design landingpage financial finance fintech bank banking
Bank website: homepage webdesign concept colorful minimal uidesign website concept visual identity online banking fintech website fintech identity header homepage banking web web design landingpage financial finance fintech bank banking
Bank website: homepage webdesign concept colorful minimal uidesign website concept visual identity online banking fintech website fintech identity header homepage banking web web design landingpage financial finance fintech bank banking
Download color palette
  1. Landing page.png
  2. Landing page-1.png
  3. Landing page-2.png
  4. Landing page-3.png

Hello Guys, 🤩

My latest work is a Bank website: home page.

Have any feedback? Feel free to share. 😊
Press "L to show your Love ❤️

I am available for freelance hire,
Part-time position (Remote), Project basis, Contract

📩 Email: aiashik016@gmail.com
📞 Call me: Skype

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
5-star rating profile on GrabStar
https://grabstar.io/profiles/Ashik/

Instagram II Behance II LinkedIn

Ashik 🕸
Ashik 🕸
Brand, UI & Visual Designer. ✉️
Hire Me

More by Ashik 🕸

View profile
    • Like