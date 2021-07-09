Laude

"Ori and the Blind Forest" Pixel art enemy

"Ori and the Blind Forest" Pixel art enemy illustration character design pixel art
Inspiration from "Ori and the Blind Forest". Converted into pixel art.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
