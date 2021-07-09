Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shreni Shah

Daily Challenge 005: Logo

Shreni Shah
Shreni Shah
  • Save
Daily Challenge 005: Logo
Download color palette

Hey designers!!!
Please check my work and give some feedback

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Shreni Shah
Shreni Shah

More by Shreni Shah

View profile
    • Like