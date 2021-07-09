Lanang Agung

Typography Retro Synthwave 80s — PPKM DARURAT

Typography Retro Synthwave 80s — PPKM DARURAT synthwave logo corona virus typography
PPKM Darurat mean Pemberlakuan pembatasan kegiatan masyarakat (Enforcement of restrictions on community activities in an emergency) A term for handling COVID 19 from the Indonesian government

This is only my exercises for Exploring typography Design. thanks for any feedback. :)

