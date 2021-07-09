Ali Mianji

Digital book design and layout.

Ali Mianji
Ali Mianji
  • Save
Digital book design and layout. green graphic design tuscany italy milan oil olive oil olive layout design layout a4 ebook e-book book product photoshop branding illustrator design
Download color palette

E-book design and layout for MilanoCo.
Milano company is manufacturer of olive oil in Italy and Iran.

Ali Mianji
Ali Mianji

More by Ali Mianji

View profile
    • Like