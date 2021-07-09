Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ruben

To Do App - UI Exercise

Ruben
Ruben
  • Save
To Do App - UI Exercise logo graphic design ux design minimal ui
Download color palette

Always wanted a simple app that could work like a pen and paper note taker. Nothing more, nothing less.
Schedule. Done. Delete. Repeat.
(UI Exercise done in 1 hour)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Ruben
Ruben

More by Ruben

View profile
    • Like