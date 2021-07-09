🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A sound UX design process always enjoys a wireframing stage, when key ideas are validated. If we include basic interactions we can provide the right amount of context for more realistic testing.
That's what the Mobile Wireframing UI kit brings to the table. It includes interactive elements like dropdowns, slide menus and buttons. Even better? They're all customizable, so you can adapt the design as the project advances towards a high-fidelity stage. Testing can also be done on mobile devices, with changes being made in real-time.
Give Justinmind a try and discover the wonders of this UI kit!