Blocs - Visual Impairment Filters

We recently added some visual impairment filters to Blocs to help our users improve the accessibility of the websites they create with Blocs.

With just a few clicks you can easily see how your website would look to a visitor with a visual impairment.

If you've never heard of Blocs, it's an easy to use web design tool for the Mac (think Lego + web design), if you're interested, you can download and play around with the Blocs Website Builder for free.