Challenger App Logo

Challenger app helps you to make a habit that too in the form of a challenge, the flag in the logo is the symbol of the achivement. That you have achieved your goal which is habit forming. And mountains mean challenges.

Erlier it was quite flat, we have tried to give it a 3D gloss feel, the reason is to use an icon border, so that it is easily visible on white and on black Too.

Please let us know what you have to say about the logo. And give a heart if you like it. ❤️

Thanks.