Gaël Duval

Baker Park - Homepage

Gaël Duval
Gaël Duval
  • Save
Baker Park - Homepage landing page homepage header website real client design clean ui ux ui webdesign web
Baker Park - Homepage landing page homepage header website real client design clean ui ux ui webdesign web
Download color palette
  1. Baker-Labs---homepage.jpg
  2. Baker-Labs---homepage-2.jpg

Hello there 🤠,

Here is the final version of the homepage I did for my client, Baker Park 🙂

Hope you enjoy 💜 Tell me what you think about it !

Gaël Duval
Gaël Duval
Hoowdy, Cowboys! 🤠 Thanks for taking a look at my work!

More by Gaël Duval

View profile
    • Like