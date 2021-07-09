Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout daily ux daily ui figma iphone ui design ux design cart ux ui credit card checkout design app
This was day 2 of the Daily UI challenge, and the task was to design a credit card checkout. I designed the complete flow from the shopping cart to checkout using Figma. I would appreciate any comments and feedback, thanks for viewing!

