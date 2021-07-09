Pasquale Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have been making many templates while studying. In this shot there is my first ever portflio landing page. But I found out this one wasn't yet what I would be doing for my self. So I called it beta 1, while the beta 2 was coming.
For this website I have used HTML/CSS/JS/jQuery