Pasquale Design

I have been making many templates while studying. In this shot there is my first ever portflio landing page. But I found out this one wasn't yet what I would be doing for my self. So I called it beta 1, while the beta 2 was coming.
For this website I have used HTML/CSS/JS/jQuery

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
